On June 24th, 2019; Gilda Florencia Litrenta, of Parkville; devoted mother of Michael Litrenta, Keith Litrenta and wife Gail Litrenta, Scott Litrenta and wife Holly Litrenta, Mark Litrenta and wife Tara Litrenta; caring grandmother of Don, Stephanie, Keith Jr., Regan and husband Dan, Graham, Warner, Luke, Nicolas and Michael; loving aunt of Annette and Roger; Also Survived by many loving family and friends.
The Funeral Mass will be held at OakCrest Village Chapel, on June 29th, 2019 at 11AM. Internment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019