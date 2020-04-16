|
Giles Delaney Mills, Sr. passed away on April 6, 2020, at the age of 99. Born in Virginia in 1921, he relocated and settled in Laurel, Maryland at a young age, where he lived happily ever after with his wife of 64 years, Lorine, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by three sisters, five brothers and one great-granddaughter.
Mr. Mills is survived by his devoted son, Giles Mills, Jr. (Phyllis) and daughter Esther Mills. Also left to cherish his memory are two grandsons; Giles III and Theodore (Megan) and six great-grandsons.
A veteran of World War II and a Seabee in the Navy (an accomplishment he was most proud of), Mr. Mills was also an avid horseman and had a passion for steeplechase horse racing and exercising thoroughbred horses. He earned the names "bug boy" and "cowboy," for his outstanding ability to keep himself firmly in the saddle. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias and the American Legion.
A loving family man and friend to so many, his memory will live on in their hearts.
Services for Mr. Mills will be private, due to the coronavirus crisis. Check back to the website for a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2020