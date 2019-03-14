|
On March 12, 2019, Gina B. Michalos, beloved wife of Steve Michalos; devoted mother of Kathy Pilley and Tony Michalos (Stephanie); loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 5; also survived by her brother Bernie Boilek (Chris).Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 3 PM. Mrs. Michalos will lie-in-repose at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 Cub Hill Rd., Baltimore, MD 21234, on Wednesday, from 10 to 10:30 AM at which time a service will begin. Interment St. Demetrios Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Johns Hopkins Children's Center at www.hopkinsmedicine.org/johns-hopkins-childrens-center/ways-to-give/types-of-gifts/ www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019