Ginger Kampes, age 79, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on March 30, 2020 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joseph and Ida Virginia (Cook) VanDaniker, and wife of 63 years to Ronald C. Kampes. She was a member of the Madonna AARP #883. Ginger enjoyed crocheting and sewing, making at least 2 wedding dresses. She also enjoyed gardening, feeding and watching the birds, and more importantly, her family.
In addition to her husband, Ginger is survived by her sons, Mark C. Kampes and his wife Brenda, Scott William Kampes and his wife, Sandy, daughter, Julie A. Todd and her husband, Chris; four grandchildren; April Lloyd and her husband, Tyler, Bryan Kampes and his wife, Sarah, Nick Kampes, and Kenny Todd; and two great-grandchildren, Rhys and Coltyn Lloyd.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Scott William Kampes II; brothers, George, Pete and Melvin VanDaniker; and sisters, Etta and Mary Lou Raab.
A private visitation will be held for family and invited guests.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Senator Bob Hooper House @ https://www.bobhooperhouse.org/donations/ , The @ act.alz.org/site/donation, or Gilchrest @ https://www.gilchristcares.org/give/, if you desire.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2020