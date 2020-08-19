1/1
Ginny Carlin
Virginia Carlin, age 81, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on August 9, 2020 at her home. She was the loving daughter of Phillip and Virginia (Baird) Taber.

She enjoyed many different hobbies, and always put her all into every one of them.

She was an aircraft pilot and a long time member of Weide Army Flying Club and The International League of Women Pilots (99's). She loved attending rallies with her Austin Healey. She enjoyed bowling with her league and playing Bridge with groups of friends. She was very interested in genealogy and was an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution. But most of all, Ginny loved her family, driving her little red Miata, and her puppy.

Ginny is survived by her husband, Thomas Carlin; son, Steve Vogel, III; daughter, Barb Vogel (Floyd Fontanilla) and grandchildren, Kaeden, Ty, and Mia. Her additional family included, Tommy (Anna) Carlin, Robby (Colleen) Carlin; grandkids; Takota, Shelby, Tommy and Robby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Carl Stephens Vogel Jr., and her brother Phillip Taber.

Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 2-4 pm.

Contributions may be made to American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
