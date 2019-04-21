Home

Giovanna Scaffidi

Giovanna Scaffidi Notice
On April 18, 2019 Giovanna G. "Jennie" (nee Cucco) loving daughter of the late Vincent and Antoinette Cucco, and beloved wife of the late Leonardo "Leo" Scaffidi and loving mother of Rose Mary "Ro" Scaffidi, Antoinette M. "Ant" Scaffidi, Catherine M. "Cathy" Costa and husband Robert, Christina Wohlfort and husband Richard, and Angela C. Scaffidi; Cherished grandmother of Anthony "Tony" DiPietro IV, Michael and Matthew Wohlfort, Teresa DiPietro and Gianna Wohlfort, and the Late Baby Andrew Wohlfort; Devoted sister of Philomena Scalia, Eleanor Stein, and the late Federico Cucco. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at the Funeral Home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service P.A. 263 S. Conkling Street on Monday April 22, from 4 to 8 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 10:30 A.M. at St. Leo the Great Church 227 S. Exeter St. Entombment Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
