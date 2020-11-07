1/1
Gladys Arak Freedman
Dr. Gladys Arak Freedman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at the age of 77. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Matthew Freedman; children, John Freedman (Cecily Baskir), Jenny (Joshua) Weisberg, and Miriam Freedman (Ling-nan Zou); sister, Sheila (Howard) Harris; and grandchildren, Elio and Lior Baskir Freedman, Hadas, Hallel, Maayan, Moriah, Yoel, Tsofia, Yaakov, and Yonatan Weisberg, and Noam and Ezra Zou. She was predeceased by dear parents, Anne and Jack Arak.

Gladys was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother of twelve, passionate about her garden and social justice. She was also a pathbreaking and dedicated physician, entering her profession at a time it was rare for women to become psychiatrists, and treating patients up until the day she died.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 at 9:30 am. Please see Sol Levinson & Bros.' website for the video link. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Am Synagogue, Attn: Social Action Fund, 2701 N. Charles St., Suite 402, Baltimore, MD 21217, to Friends of Yad LaKashish/Lifeline for the Old, P.O. Box 494, Englewood, NJ 07631, or to Friends of Yad Sarah, Inc., 445 Park Avenue, Suite 1702, New York, NY 10022.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
