|
|
Gladys Louisa Beck, of Aberdeen, died Sunday, March 8 at Dakota Paradise. She was 97.
Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Louisa Ann (Hardman) Hubbard and wife of the late Francis Beck, Jr. who died in 2018.
A member of the Optimist Club, Mrs. Beck enjoyed reading and boating.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Melissa A. Herring and her two great-granddaughters, Allison Ann Lund and Megan Deana Dominick. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Francis Beck, III.
Interment will be at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020