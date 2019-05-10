Gladys E. Gray, age 89, of Churchville, MD passed away on May 8, 2019 at her home. Born in Fawn Grove, PA, she was the daughter of Amoss F. and Bessie A. Miller and wife of the late Neil Bernard Gray Sr. She was a member of Reformation Bible Church. She liked to read the Bible and watch game shows. Gladys loved her animals and grew the biggest vegetable garden that the kids had ever seen.Mrs. Gray is survived by three sons, Neil B. Gray, Jr. of Waterloo, AL, Raymond (Sharon) Joseph Gray, and Steven (Susan) R. Gray of Red Lion, PA; six grandchildren, David, Travis, Jason, Joshua, Nathan, and Danielle Gray; 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Earl, Esther, Fern, Shirley, and Raymond Miller.A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am at Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.Those who desire may send contributions to Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047 or Reformation Bible Church, P.O. Box 88, 1736 Whiteford Road, Darlington, MD, 21034.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary