Gladys Evelyn Brock, age 81, of Pylesville, MD passed away on October 31, 2019 at Harford Memorial Hospital. Born in Manokin, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Smullen and Virginia (Long) Pusey and wife of the late Arl Woodrow Brock and Francis Paul Hinks Sr. A homemaker, Gladys was very creative and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, making floral arrangements, drawing, and painting. She was a child of God and a member of Fawn Grove Church of the Nazarene. She always participated in church activities, loved to socialize and enjoyed bowling.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Christina A. Spealman and her husband Bill of Street; sons, Francis P. Hinks Jr. of Havre de Grace, James A. Hinks of Havre de Grace and Stephen B. Hinks of Aberdeen; granddaughters, Tonya Berry and her husband Scott, Emily and Samantha Hinks, Belinda and Melissa Spealman; grandsons, Christopher Spealman and his fiancé Kelsie and Seth Hinks; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, David and Jordan Berry, Katelyn and Kimberly Kelley, Dillen Greer, Lillian and Christian Spealman, Emma Hinks and Savannah Stutelberg and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Pallbearers will be Francis P. Hinks, Jr; James A. Hinks; Stephen B. Hinks; Bill Spealman; Christopher Spealman and William Smullen, Jr.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at McComas Funeral Home in Jarrettsville, MD at 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and at 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Fawn Grove Church of the Nazarene, Pylesville, MD at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY, 10001 or to Fawn Grove Church of the Nazarene, 5300 Fawn Grove Road, Pylesville, MD 21132.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019