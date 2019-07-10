Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Gladys Griffith Notice
On July 7, 2019, Gladys Lorraine Griffith, 94, of Fawn Grove, PA, and formerly of Street, Maryland passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Maurice E. Griffith; devoted mother of Sandra Freburger & her husband Anthony, Stephen Griffith & his wife Deborah and John Griffith; cherished grandmother of Anthony "Tony" Freburger, Jr., Angela Hammond & her husband Paul, Christopher Griffith & his wife Karen, Robin Hertzberger & her husband Ryan and Ryan Griffith & his wife Rebecca. Gladys is also survived by 14 loving great- grandchildren.

Dear sister of Shirley Phelps and 8 deceased brothers and sisters.

Gladys was a Kindergarten teacher at St. John's Lutheran School in Brooklyn, Maryland for many years and a member of Emory United Methodist Church in Street, Maryand

Viewing and celebration of Gladys' life will be held at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 12:30PM Friday, July 12, 2019. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park.

Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
