On July 7, 2019, Gladys Lorraine Griffith, 94, of Fawn Grove, PA, and formerly of Street, Maryland passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Maurice E. Griffith; devoted mother of Sandra Freburger & her husband Anthony, Stephen Griffith & his wife Deborah and John Griffith; cherished grandmother of Anthony "Tony" Freburger, Jr., Angela Hammond & her husband Paul, Christopher Griffith & his wife Karen, Robin Hertzberger & her husband Ryan and Ryan Griffith & his wife Rebecca. Gladys is also survived by 14 loving great- grandchildren.
Dear sister of Shirley Phelps and 8 deceased brothers and sisters.
Gladys was a Kindergarten teacher at St. John's Lutheran School in Brooklyn, Maryland for many years and a member of Emory United Methodist Church in Street, Maryand
Viewing and celebration of Gladys' life will be held at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 12:30PM Friday, July 12, 2019. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019