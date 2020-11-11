On November 8, 2020, Gladys Marie Thornton Pippin, beloved wife of the late Reginald Frederick Pippin, Jr., dear mother of Linda Marie Fenhagen, Christopher Bryan Pippin (Pamela), Douglas Anthony Irwin Pippin (Kathleen) and the late Reginald Frederick Pippin, III, dear sister of Pamela Spencer, loving grandmother of F. Donald Fenhagen, IV, Timothy B. R. Fenhagen, Corey L. Pippin, Christian A. Pippin, Tucker J. Pippin, Gavin P. Pippin, Bryce A. Pippin and Emma F. Pippin, cherished great grandmother of George Fenhagen, Samuel Fenhagen and Hank Fenhagen.
Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gladys's name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Memorial Program, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301, DAV.org
or the Church of the Nativity and Holy Comforter Church, 419 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.