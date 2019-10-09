|
On October 8, 2019, Gladys M., (nee Reiners), beloved wife of the late Albert W. Schaefer, devoted mother of Richard Essel and wife Terry; loving grandmother of Nicole, Jason and Keri; dear great-grandmother of Elizabeth, William, Gavin, Brayden, Kallie, Reghan, Loghen, Brianna and Tyler.
Funeral services will be held at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Friday 12 noon. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. If desired, contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 3825 Norrisville Rd., Jarrettsvile, MD, 21084.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019