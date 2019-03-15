Gladys Smith Irwin, 92, passed away on January 17, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Conyers, GA. A native and longtime resident of Bel Air, Gladys was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Eugene Irwin, parents James Franklin and Helen Grace Smith, half-sister Helen, and brother Donald G. Smith, Esq. She is survived by daughters Judith Arden (Don) of Conyers, GA, Jacquelyn Custer (Scott) of Charleston, WV, half-sister Katherine Jennings of Fallston, brother-in-law Brice Irwin of Havre de Grace, and a number of nieces and nephews. Gladys enjoyed over 25 years as Playground Supervisor at the Harford Day School. Many Day School alumni retain fond memories of "Mrs. Irwin" and her silver whistle. Gladys took great pleasure in watching the Day School students evolve into responsible, accomplished adults.Gladys's knowledge about Bel Air, her kindness and generosity, her sense of fun, and her love for family and friends are all keenly missed.At her request there will be no service. She will be buried with her husband in the Centre United Methodist Church cemetery in Forest Hill, MD.Those wishing to honor Gladys's memory are invited to make a contribution to their favorite charity. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary