On November 6, 2019, Gladys V. Remesch (Nee Harman), 92, of Catonsville, passed away; beloved wife of the late Frank Stephen Remesch; devoted mother of Kathleen A. Nuffer (Jon R. Nuffer, Sr.) and the late Frank J. Remesch, Sr. (Phyllis J. Remesch); loving grandmother of Frank J. Remesch, Jr. (Danielle), Jon R. Nuffer, Jr., Steven T. Remesch, and Robert J. Nuffer (Heather); adoring great grandmother of Ava L. Remesch, Grady T. Remesch, and Seth D. Remesch and also survived by many other loving family members. Viewings will be held at the Candle Light Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2-5 pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Mark's Chapel on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00AM. Interment will take place following mass at New Cathedral Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Penn Mar Human Services Organization, Inc. For more information, please visit candlelightfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019