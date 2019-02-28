Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Williams

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gladys Williams Notice
Gladys Williams, age 99 of Havre de Grace, MD departed this life Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence.Her Celebration of Life Service will be 12 pm, Saturday, March 2nd, at Union United Methodist Church, 700 Old Post Road, Aberdeen, MD, where viewing will be from 10:00-11:55 am only. Interment immediately following services at Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Women of Union United Methodist Church in care of Lisa Scott Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 817, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.