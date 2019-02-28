|
Gladys Williams, age 99 of Havre de Grace, MD departed this life Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence.Her Celebration of Life Service will be 12 pm, Saturday, March 2nd, at Union United Methodist Church, 700 Old Post Road, Aberdeen, MD, where viewing will be from 10:00-11:55 am only. Interment immediately following services at Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Women of Union United Methodist Church in care of Lisa Scott Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 817, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019