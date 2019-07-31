|
Glen Raymond Gray, retired U.S. Army Master Sergent at age 80, passed away surrounded by his loving family in Aberdeen, Maryland on July 24, 2019. He was originally from Eagle Bend Minnesota. Glen was a veteran of the Vietnam War and a dedicated U.S. Army Master Sergeant for 24 years. After his service, he continued as a civil servant on Aberdeen Proving Ground (ATC) for more than 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, volunteering and a former Trustee at Grove Presbyterian Church and woodworking in his shed. True to his younger years in Minnesota, he had a passion for hunting and fishing and he never turned down an ice cold beer.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, George and Erma Gray, brothers Larry and Ronnie and daughter Tammy. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Anneliese Gray; children: Mike (Susan) Gray, Cindy (Mark) Hogston, Sandy (Stan) Absher, and David (Susan) Gray; sister Bonnie Alsbesen. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10-11 AM, at Grove Presbyterian Church 50 E. Bel Air Ave. Aberdeen MD followed by a service at 11 AM. The interment will be private.
Contrubitions/donations can be made to Grove Presbyterian Church at 50 E. Bel Air, Aberdeen Maryland 21001.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019