Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
SpiriTrust Lutheran's Zimmerman Place Gathering Room,
800 Bollinger Drive
Shrewsbury, PA
Glenda F. Fogle


1958 - 2019
Glenda F. Fogle Notice
On Thursday, October 31, 2019, Glenda F. (Wells) Fogle, 81, passed away at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury, PA. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas L. Fogle, Sr. and loving mother and grandmother to Leigh A. Callaway and Kelli Pryor.

Glenda was born on January 3, 1938 in Zebulon, NC to the late Minnie Leigh (Faucette) and Amos Wells, Sr. She worked for the Baltimore Sun for several years as a typesetter/printer before working for Towson University as a librarian where she retired from.

Glenda is survived by her daughter, Leigh A. Callaway; one granddaughter, Kelli Pryor; and one great-grandchild, Sheldon Pryor.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm on Sunday, November 3 at SpiriTrust Lutheran's Zimmerman Place Gathering Room, 800 Bollinger Drive, Shrewsbury, PA. Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom, PA is assisting the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
