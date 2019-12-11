|
Glenn Paul Beichler of Bel Air died Thursday, December 5 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. He was 89.
Born in Altoona, PA he was the son of the late Paul H. and Katy (DeNeen) Beichler.
Mr. Beichler attended Shippensburg University and received a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a retired mathematician at the Ballistic Research Lab at APG. An active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, he sang in the Choir and had served on the Church Council; he also volunteered with the Tax Aide Program for AARP.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann P. (Ciccone) Beichler; sons, Raymond G. Beichler and his wife Georgia of Fallston and Dennis M. Beichler of Forest Hill; brother, Don Beichler of North Carolina; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held on Monday, December 9 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 10 at 12:30pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Interment was in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21001.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019