Glenn Craig LINTHICUM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Glenn Craig Linthicum, age 76 of Timonium, MD. Craig retired as an Area Supervisor for the Baltimore County Parks and Recreation, Woodlawn Area. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Colts and Baltimore Ravens fan. He was a charter member of Ravens Roost #138. Loving son of the late Edith L. (nee Gerwe) Linthicum and the late Glenn J. Linthicum. Survived by cousins and close friends, Phil Bryan, Jack Milani, Tim McGarvey, Shari Dorsey and many other friends.

Interment private. A Celebration of Life service will be planned for the future.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved