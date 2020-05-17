On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Glenn Craig Linthicum, age 76 of Timonium, MD. Craig retired as an Area Supervisor for the Baltimore County Parks and Recreation, Woodlawn Area. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Colts and Baltimore Ravens fan. He was a charter member of Ravens Roost #138. Loving son of the late Edith L. (nee Gerwe) Linthicum and the late Glenn J. Linthicum. Survived by cousins and close friends, Phil Bryan, Jack Milani, Tim McGarvey, Shari Dorsey and many other friends.
Interment private. A Celebration of Life service will be planned for the future.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.