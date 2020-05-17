On May 15, 2020 Glenn Francis Eidman passed away; beloved husband of Peggy Eidman (nee Sheffler); dear brother of Bonnie Cook and the late Sherrie Inners; loving brother-in-law of Bonnie Kroll and Charles Inners; cherished uncle of Ericka and Rich Kearney, Gloria Hunter, Shaun and Mark Day, Van and Cheryl Alexander, Terri and Paul D'Angelo, and Charlotte Shearer. Also survived by many loving other family members and friends.



Graveside services and interment will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at 11:30 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 from 4 - 7 pm.



