Glenn Harvey Adams
1955 - 2020
Glenn Adams was born on Sept 8, 1955 in Havre De Grace, Maryland, the 4th of six sons of the late Theodore"Ted" Adams, Sr. and Catherine Hilda Adams. He departed this life on Sat. July 11, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. He is preceded in death by his father Ted Sr., oldest brother Carroll Eugene "Gene", sister-in-law Dawn, and son-in-law CJ Verstraete.

Glenn grew up in Edgewood Heights where he participated in Boy Scouts and many sports. A left-hander, Glenn was a very good pitcher and natural first-baseman who hit with power. After the family moved to Perrywood in the late 60's, Glenn attended and graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1973.

After graduation, Glenn enlisted in the United States Air Force. After serving in the Air Force, Glenn returned to Maryland, attended Harford Community College and the University of Maryland, and continued working for the U.S. Government at APG until he retired at Alexandria, Virginia. Glenn married Robin Egleston and from this union were born daughters Tia and Elise.

Glenn is survived by daughters Tia Adams and Elise Verstraete; grandchildren Arianna Adams-Allen and James Verstraete; his mother Catherine; sister in law Sarah, brothers Ted Jr., John(Carole), Tony(Raymonda) and Kevin(Christie-Jo); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Sept. 10th at 2:30pm by the lighthouse in Havre de Grace.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
lighthouse
