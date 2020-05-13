Glenn McClelland
1925 - 2020
Glenn L. McClelland, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Glen Rock, PA. He was born in Baltimore City, MD on January 20, 1925 and was the son of the late Benjamin and Hazel McClelland.

He was the loving husband of the late Louise S. McClelland, to whom he was married for 61 years; and was the devoted father of Kirk G. McClelland and wife Ruth, and Marcia M. Beardsley and her husband Roger; 6 grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob and Rebecca McClelland, Luke, Stephanie and Mark Beardsley; and two great grandchildren, Jamie and Nina McClelland. He was preceded in death by his sisters Audrey Blische and Elaine Grey, and brother Austin.

Mr. McClelland, a veteran of WWII, retired from the Westinghouse Corporation and was active for many years in the BYKOTA wood carving group.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to Grane Hospice Care York, 3501 Concord Road, Suite 110, York, PA 17402.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
