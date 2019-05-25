|
|
On May 23, 2019, Glenn T. Layne, 89, a United States Army Veteran of Forest Hill, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Cora L. Layne; devoted father of Diann Snyder, Sue Layne & Donna Raborg (Pat); cherished grandfather of Amy Raborg, Natalie Duncan (Justin), Bobby Raborg & David Snyder; loving great-grandfather of Savannah Himmer; dear brother of Peggy Murrary (Bob); treasured sister-in-law Lake Holmes. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family and friends will honor Glenn's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Glenn's name may be made to The American Parkinson's Disease Association or the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 25 to May 26, 2019