Glenn W. Kisamore
On October 24, 2020, Glenn "Pop" W. Kisamore, Sr.,predeceased by his wife Marie, passed away at the age of 93. Glenn is survived by his daughter Diana Personeus and her husband David, and son Glenn "Billy" Kisamore, Jr.; grandfather of Alicia Personeus and Melissa Caudill and her husband Drew; great-grandfather of Ariana and Caleb Caudill. He retired from Greif Brothers Corp in Sparrows Point. He has been a member of Highland Community Church, 3930 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21224, since 1994, where a Memorial Service will be held on November 1, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Inurnment private. Arrangements by Charles S. Zeiler Funeral Home.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Billy Kisamore
Son
