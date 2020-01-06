|
|
On December 29, 2019 Gloria McCullough passed to life eternal. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Lyle. Gloria leaves behind her son Michael McCullough, and his wife C.C. and two grandchildren, Matthew and Kathleen; and her daughter Linda McCullough and her wife Kathryn.
A funeral mass at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Friday, January 10 will celebrate Gloria's life and our faith in the Resurrection. The church is located at 5976 Old Washington Rd, Elkridge, MD 21075. We will begin with a rosary at 10:30, the Mass will begin at 11:00 AM, and a reception will follow. Those who can join us are invited to wear hats and bring flowers in vases to place around her ashes. If you would like to give a gift in Gloria's honor, please consider a donation to the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, 4806 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD, 21215 www.gscm.org or St. Joseph Mission School, PO Box 370, San Fidel, NM 87049 www.stjosephmissionschool.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 6, 2020