|
|
Gloria Alicia Jane Perkins, 78, passed away on July 2, 2019; loving wife of the late Harley Perkins; beloved mother of Susan Wichmann and her husband Keith and the late Brad Perkins; dear sister of Gwinn Manderbach; cherished grandmother of Anna and Matthew Whichmann.
The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, July 9 from 10 to 11 am at which a time a memorial service will be celebrated at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Gloria's memory to Maryland SPCA, Development Office, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019