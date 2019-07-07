Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley
10 W. Padonia Road
Timonium, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley
10 W. Padonia Road
Timonium, MD
View Map
Gloria Alicia Jane PERKINS


1941 - 2019
Gloria Alicia Jane PERKINS Notice
Gloria Alicia Jane Perkins, 78, passed away on July 2, 2019; loving wife of the late Harley Perkins; beloved mother of Susan Wichmann and her husband Keith and the late Brad Perkins; dear sister of Gwinn Manderbach; cherished grandmother of Anna and Matthew Whichmann.

The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, July 9 from 10 to 11 am at which a time a memorial service will be celebrated at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Gloria's memory to Maryland SPCA, Development Office, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
