|
|
On Monday, April 29th, 2019, of Hanover, PA. daughter of the late Vincent and Grace Palumbo; wife of the late Louis Britt; mother and mother-in-law of the late James Vincent and Susan Yastrzemsky; grandmother of Jennifer Nicole Myers (Neil) and Ross Yastrzemsky (Coren); great-grandmother of Cole and Abigayle Myers, Frankie Sue and soon-to-be great-grandson Jimmy Yastrzemsky; sister of Sylvia Barron and the late Jean Hube, died in her home with the loving company of her family. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:30, at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with prayer services beginning at 12:00. Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's name to the via https://www.alz.org/. For full obituary and online condolence please visit www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019