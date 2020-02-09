Home

Gloria C. Cusimano passed away on January 20, 2020 due to heart failure at age 68. She is survived by her brother Fred and his wife (Deborah), as well as several cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. She was predeceased by her father (Anthony) in 2008 and her mother (Brigid) in 2019. Gloria spent most of her life in Baltimore where she graduated from Catholic High School and worked many years in her father's business on Lombard St. After the business was sold, she worked for several companies in the medical payment industry. As her mother and father declined in health Gloria assumed the role of caretaker, living with them for many years in their northeast Baltimore home. Always an avid cat lover, she "adopted" a motley group of stray cats, named every one of them, and would faithfully place food and water on the outside porch twice a day to keep her "babies" healthy and happy. In 2018, Gloria moved with her mother to Ocean City where she loved sitting on the deck with a "nice cocktail" watching the geese, ducks, and boats as they went about their business on the canal.

Gloria was a friend of the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS). A contribution in her name to that organization would be appreciated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
