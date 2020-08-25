Gloria Carrol Savadow, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, August 24th, 2020 at the age of 78. She is survived by her siblings Laura Savadow (Samuel Pope Jr.), Richard Savadow (Susan Brodie), and Bruce Savadow, and by her niece Erica Savadow-Pope, her nephews David Savadow-Pope and Eric Savadow, and by her great-nephew Tyson Pope. She was predeceased by her parents Esther and Victor Savadow.
Gloria was always very committed to the students she counseled at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School to whom she tried very hard to give a large variety of experiences. She also had a great love of music, theater and travel, which also included many, many visits to the National Parks. She always very proudly considered herself a "hiker", even in her own neighborhood, where she would love to go out on very long walks regularly.
Funeral service is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Park Foundation, 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20005, or Alzheimer's Association
of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.