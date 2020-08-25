1/1
Gloria Carrol Savadow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Carrol Savadow, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, August 24th, 2020 at the age of 78. She is survived by her siblings Laura Savadow (Samuel Pope Jr.), Richard Savadow (Susan Brodie), and Bruce Savadow, and by her niece Erica Savadow-Pope, her nephews David Savadow-Pope and Eric Savadow, and by her great-nephew Tyson Pope. She was predeceased by her parents Esther and Victor Savadow.

Gloria was always very committed to the students she counseled at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School to whom she tried very hard to give a large variety of experiences. She also had a great love of music, theater and travel, which also included many, many visits to the National Parks. She always very proudly considered herself a "hiker", even in her own neighborhood, where she would love to go out on very long walks regularly.

Funeral service is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Park Foundation, 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20005, or Alzheimer's Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved