Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Carton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Carton

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gloria Carton Notice
Gloria Carton (nee Lippman) on June 18, 2019, loving wife of the late Sidney Carton; beloved mother of Rita Carton of Los Angeles, CA, Emily Carton of Washington, D.C., and the late Isabel Ellen Carton; dear mother-in-law of Stan Stahl and the late Arnold Kramer; dear sister of Helene Levine, the late Sydney Lippman and the late Beatrice Manck, and beloved grandmother of Noah Carton Kramer and Anya Carton Kramer.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, June 25, at 12 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Congregation Cemetery - O'Donnell Street. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bereaved Parents USA, Baltimore Metropolitan Area Chapter, P.O. Box 625, Brooklandville, MD 21022 or , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 2 Pomona East #208, Pikesville, MD 21208, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now