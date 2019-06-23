|
Gloria Carton (nee Lippman) on June 18, 2019, loving wife of the late Sidney Carton; beloved mother of Rita Carton of Los Angeles, CA, Emily Carton of Washington, D.C., and the late Isabel Ellen Carton; dear mother-in-law of Stan Stahl and the late Arnold Kramer; dear sister of Helene Levine, the late Sydney Lippman and the late Beatrice Manck, and beloved grandmother of Noah Carton Kramer and Anya Carton Kramer.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, June 25, at 12 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Congregation Cemetery - O'Donnell Street. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bereaved Parents USA, Baltimore Metropolitan Area Chapter, P.O. Box 625, Brooklandville, MD 21022 or , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 2 Pomona East #208, Pikesville, MD 21208, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019