On May 28, 2019, Gloria Mae Deas passed away; beloved wife of the late Robert W. Deas; devoted mother of Rebekah Robinson and her husband Dean, John A. Deas and his wife Linda, Sara Ivins and her husband Chris; loving grandmother of Elayna and Landon Robinson, and Emerald Deas; dear sister of Elizabeth Mitchell and her husband Walter, Pearl Merritt and her husband Bruce, William Freeman and his wife Carol, Grace Hartwig and her husband Alfred, Rodney Freeman and his wife Carol, Lois Foster and her husband Darrell, Wesley Freeman and his wife Joy, Cindy Patrick and her husband Jerry, Charles Freeman and his wife Gina, Daniel Freeman and his wife Amy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Monday from 1-3 and 5-7 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 am at Reformation Bible Church, 1736 Whiteford Road. Interment Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 405 Williams Ct Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2019