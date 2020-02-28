|
|
On February 24, 2020, Gloria E. "Sis" Rose, 79, of Bel Air, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late David Lee Rose; loving mother of David Alan Rose & his wife Marissa and Sharry Ann Sparr & her husband Daniel, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Danny Rose, Kaity and Hannah Sparks and Adam Sparr; Also survived by her 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Family and friends will Celebrate Gloria's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-8 PM where a funeral service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gloria's name may be made to the Adams Avengers St. Baldrick's Foundation-1333 S. Mayflower Ave, Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2020