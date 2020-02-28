Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24
Forest Hill, MD
Gloria Ellen "Sis" Rose

Gloria Ellen "Sis" Rose Notice
On February 24, 2020, Gloria E. "Sis" Rose, 79, of Bel Air, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late David Lee Rose; loving mother of David Alan Rose & his wife Marissa and Sharry Ann Sparr & her husband Daniel, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Danny Rose, Kaity and Hannah Sparks and Adam Sparr; Also survived by her 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Family and friends will Celebrate Gloria's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-8 PM where a funeral service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gloria's name may be made to the Adams Avengers St. Baldrick's Foundation-1333 S. Mayflower Ave, Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2020
