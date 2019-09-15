Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
Gloria Fischbach


1925 - 2019
Gloria Fischbach Notice
Gloria Jane Belt Fischbach passed away on September 12, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton.

She is survived by her children, Dawn F. Huenink, Annapolis MD, Annie Usilton, New Castle, DE, Boyd J. Fischbach, Butler, MD, and Scott C. Fischbach, Flagstaff, AZ. Her husband Jack Fischbach and two infant sons, Dary and Bruce predeceased her.

Grandchildren are Heidi Usilton Anthony, Chestertown, MD, Lillian Rachael Belanger, Wolmelsdorf, PA, Willis L. Usilton, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Guthrie B. Matthews, Centreville, MD, Anna L. Nyugen, Boston, MA, and Shanikai Kenny Fischbach, Vashon Island, WA, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Friends may call from 6-8 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private

For online condolences and complete obituary, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
