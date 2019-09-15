|
Gloria Jane Belt Fischbach passed away on September 12, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton.
She is survived by her children, Dawn F. Huenink, Annapolis MD, Annie Usilton, New Castle, DE, Boyd J. Fischbach, Butler, MD, and Scott C. Fischbach, Flagstaff, AZ. Her husband Jack Fischbach and two infant sons, Dary and Bruce predeceased her.
Grandchildren are Heidi Usilton Anthony, Chestertown, MD, Lillian Rachael Belanger, Wolmelsdorf, PA, Willis L. Usilton, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Guthrie B. Matthews, Centreville, MD, Anna L. Nyugen, Boston, MA, and Shanikai Kenny Fischbach, Vashon Island, WA, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Friends may call from 6-8 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019