|
|
Gloria Gaguski passed away on July 5th. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Potter, brother, Joseph Gunther, daughter, Kim Zimmerman, three grandchildren (Evan, Shane and Destinee), four great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. on Sep 7th at Ascension Lutheran Church in Towson, MD. Following the service, please join a celebration of life at Basta Pasta in Timonium, MD. In memory of mom and the almost 40 years she enjoyed working at Towson University, please donate to the TU Foundation for the Albert S. Cook Library in Gloria's name in lieu of flowers.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 14 to Sept. 1, 2019