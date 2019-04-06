Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Griffin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gloria Griffin Notice
Gloria Frances Griffin (nee, Schoembs), of Towson, passed away on April 2, 2019, loving wife of the late Robert W. Griffin; devoted mother of Robert James Griffin and his fiancé Shirley Traversy; beloved grandmother of R. J. Griffin; cherished great grandmother of Rihanna Tosato; beloved cousin Martin Tashe and his wife Pat; dear friend of Shirley and Mary. Family and friends will honor Gloria's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Sunday April 7, 2019 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Fullerton on Monday at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers a contribution in Gloria's name may be made to the Kidney Foundation of MarylandMemory tributes may be sent to the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now