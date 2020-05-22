Gloria Jenell Perry, age 71, of Aberdeen, MD departed this life Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her residence.
The service will be private, followed by burial in Clarks United Methodist Cemetery, Bel Air, MD.
Memory tributes and condolences may be given to the family at
www.lisascottfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2020.