Gloria Jean Jimenez of Baltimore, MD passed away on July 6, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Manuel C. Jimenez; her 3 children and their spouses, Manuel C. Jimenez Jr. and Abigail Leaf, Scott and Soo Jimenez, Melanie and Joseph Corvera; her 7 grandchildren, Gio, Jachelle, Jimboy, Scotty, Ysabella, Alex, and Lizzie; and her brother and his wife, Albert and Patsy Sherwood. Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Helen Brankovich and Albert Sherwood Sr., her stepfather, Louis Brankovich, and her brother, Dennis Krebs. Gloria was born on November 2, 1947 in Baltimore, MD. Gloria and Manny met at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore when Gloria was a student nurse and Manny was a medical intern. During their 52 years of marriage, they lived in Baltimore, MD, Hagerstown, MD, and Okemos, MI. Per Gloria's wishes, in lieu of funeral services, please consider a gift in memory of Gloria Jean Jimenez to GBMC Foundation for the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute 6701 N. Charles Street Towson, MD 21204. https://www.gbmc.org/give
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
