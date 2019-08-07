|
Gloria L. Capallo, age 92, of Bel Air, MD passed away on August 2, 2019 at the Oak Crest Retirement Community in Parkville, MD. She was born in Wyomissing, PA. to the late John and Miriam Fork (nee Kramer). She was married to the late William Capallo for over 60 years. She received her nursing education at The Reading Hospital as a member of the Army Nursing Corps and worked at the Veterans Hospital in Perry Point, Maryland and at Harford Memorial Hospital. She was the loving mother of three sons, Robert Capallo, Frederick Capallo and the late Thomas Capallo. She is also survived by two daughter-in-laws, Valerie Capallo and Deborah Capallo; granddaughter, Susan Barratt; two grandsons, Andy Capallo and Joe Capallo and their respective wives Julia and Katie as well as four great-grandchildren, Owen, Ava, William and Abbie.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10am-12pm with a service to follow. Interment will take place at Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD, 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 7, 2019