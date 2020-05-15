On April 24, 2020 Gloria was called home suddenly to be with our Lord. Gloria Lee Ames was born and raised in Harford County, Maryland to Dorothy Marie Gittings. Gloria was the first child born to the "Golden Gittings Children."



Gloria attended Harford County Public Schools. She later married Leander Ames Sr. in 1957 for which this union brought three beautiful Children, the late Toni Marie Ames-Sidoli, Leander Ames of Havre De Grace, and Leland Lee Ames of Street, Maryland.



Gloria entered the wokforce in 1963 employed by the Maryland House Restaurant. She worked there until her retirement in 2012. Gloria was very fond of interior decorating and gardening. Every year you could always count on her "Gittings Garden" which she worked very hard on. Gloria loved to dance and was very good at it. Gloria or better know as "Auntie Gloria" by all of her cousins. Gloria was an only child. She assumed her position of all of the cousins from her mother's late Siblings, Thomas Fred Gittings, Louis Gittings, Arthur Gittings, Beulah Mae Gittings-Smith, Shirley Ellen Gittings-Dunsen, Barbara Gittings-Dyer and Joyce Gittings-Currie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store