On March 6, 2020; Gloria M. Hartsock, 95 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Hartsock; devoted mother of Barbara A. Twele and her husband Mike, Deborah L. Hofmeier and her husband John, Denise C. Mohr and her late husband Robert; loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren; one predeceased grandchild and 12 great grandchildren; dear sister of Irvin Schmidt, Kenneth Schmidt and the late Doris Mayhorne and Robert Schmidt; also survived by many other loving family members and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Gloria's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 4-8 pm and Monday March 9, 2020 from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm. A funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Tuesday at Parkville Baptist Church at 11:00 am. Interment: Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020