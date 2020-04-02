|
|
On Monday, March 30, 2020, Gloria M. Parrish (nee Sewell) beloved wife of Charles E. Parrish, Sr. for nearly 76 years; loving mother of Patricia Dorr, Charles E. Parrish, Jr. (Deborah), James Parrish (Deborah), Robert Parish (Lia), devoted grandmother of Leanne (Jim), Lawrence (Shana), Katherine, Gordon (Cassaundra), Matthew, Bethany, Dexter, and Edison, great grandmother of Lauren (Andrew), Kristen, Benson, Lennon.
Services and Interment are private by request of the family. The family will reach out to family and friends with more information about a memorial service in the future. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2020