Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
More Obituaries for Gloria Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria M. Snyder

Gloria M. Snyder Notice
Gloria M. Snyder, 87, of Millersville, passed away on January 3, 2020. Gloria was born on May 2, 1932 in Baltimore to the late Richard and Anna Harms. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Snyder, Jr. Gloria is survived by her children, Rosemarie Elmgreen (Randy), Rochelle Rene, George Snyder III (Anna), Ramona Groh, and Karl Snyder (Mary); her siblings, Helen Brown and Albert Harms. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Gloria enjoyed crossword puzzles, singing in the church choir, drawing, and talking about religion and politics.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Wednesday, Jan. 8th from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church on Thursday, Jan. 9th at 10:30 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
