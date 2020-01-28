Home

Gloria O'Donoghue Cook


1925 - 2020
Gloria O'Donoghue Cook Notice
Gloria O'Donoghue Cook, 94, died peacefully at home in Catonsville on Thursday, 1/23/20. Born Gloria Joanne Dulom on March 4th, 1925, in New York City, she was a lifelong Baltimore resident. A Registered Nurse, her last professional position was School Nurse at Johnnycake Elementary School in Baltimore County. Gloria was the wife of Marvin J. Cook, 90, who survives her, and David A. O'Donoghue, deceased 2009. Also surviving are 6 daughters, 11 grandchildren and a growing number of great-grandchildren. A private memorial will follow at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
