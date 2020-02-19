|
|
On February 17, 2020, Gloria J. Rachuba, beloved wife of the late Stephen Rachuba; devoted mother to Michael Stephen Rachuba and his wife Sherri and Joseph Edward Rachuba; cherished grandmother to Stephen St. John Rachuba, Justin Thomas Rachuba, and Shawn Michael Rachuba. She is also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A funeral service to celebrate Gloria's life will be held on Friday morning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's memory may be made to Senator Bob Hooper House.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020