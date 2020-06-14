On June 6, 2020 Gloria Rosalie Koenig passed away. She was the beloved wife of Henry G. "Heinz" Koenig; devoted mother of Nancy Helen Temple and her husband Donald, and Ronald Henry Koenig and his wife Keidra; cherished grandmother of Brian Temple and his wife Dana, Kristin Hayden and her husband Brice, Steven Temple, and Adam Koenig and his wife Krissy; loving great-grandmother of Kayla and Emily Temple, Klaire, Justin and Henry Hayden, and Leah and Brynn Koenig; dear sister of the late Harriet Dean and Naomi Harris.
A memorial service for Gloria and Henry will be scheduled at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 4301 Raspe Ave. Baltimore, MD 21206. Online tributes may be left at www.miller-dippelfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service for Gloria and Henry will be scheduled at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 4301 Raspe Ave. Baltimore, MD 21206. Online tributes may be left at www.miller-dippelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.