Gloria S. Fastige
On Wednesday, July 15, 2020 GLORIA S. FASTIGE, of Pasadena, MD. Beloved wife of the late Carmen Fastige; loving mother of Fay N. Ferguson (Kevin) and Nellie M. Fastige; and sister of Betsy Hollenack. The family will have a private viewing and funeral service at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Eglington Cemetery in New Jersey. The family will have a memorial service at a later date at Harundale Presbyterian Church in Glen Burnie. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). For more information and online condolences, go to www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Erin Rohr
July 18, 2020
I met Mrs. Fastige at a very young age, she was my second grade teacher, I don't remember all my teachers but she was one of my favorites, and only one of the few that made an impression.
Dawn Shipe
Student
July 17, 2020
I only knew Ms.Gloria 3 years, but in that 3 years I learned she was a sweet and sassy(mostly sweet) person. I will forever think of her when watching Golden Girls(that was our go to show).
Rest easy you beautiful soul!
Mary Neall
