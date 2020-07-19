On Wednesday, July 15, 2020 GLORIA S. FASTIGE, of Pasadena, MD. Beloved wife of the late Carmen Fastige; loving mother of Fay N. Ferguson (Kevin) and Nellie M. Fastige; and sister of Betsy Hollenack. The family will have a private viewing and funeral service at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Eglington Cemetery in New Jersey. The family will have a memorial service at a later date at Harundale Presbyterian Church in Glen Burnie. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). For more information and online condolences, go to www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
.