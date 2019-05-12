On May 8th, Gloria Jean Smith of Laurel passed away peacefully at home at the age of 79. Jean was born on March 12, 1940 in Baltimore, MD and was the daughter of the late John and Lillian Herbert. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack N. Smith; three sons, John Smith and his wife Patty, Lonnie Smith and his wife Beth and Don Smith and his wife Margie.Jean worked as an estimator for Pepco for 15 years before deciding to stay home to raise her sons. She loved watching all her sons play sports. Jean enjoyed bowling and was a member of a duckpin bowling league in Glen Burnie for many years. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and five grandchildren.A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, May 20th from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 21113 where a memorial service will begin at 6:00 PM. Interment services will be private. For more information or to post condolences, please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from May 12 to May 16, 2019