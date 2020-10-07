1/
Gloria Straight
1940 - 2020
Her Race is Run - the Baton Passed to the Next Generation

Gloria Jean STRAIGHT, nee CRITZER (prev. md name GAUSS), died of lymphoma at her home in Sykesville, MD while in the arms of her loving husband, Wayne J. STRAIGHT. Death occurred in the afternoon of 5 October 2020, just two months short of her 80th birthday.

Born on 7 December, 1940 to the late Alvin N. CRITZER and the late Hattie Mae WOOD, she is survived by Mr. STRAIGHT, her husband of 47 years, two daughters Kimberly A. SHINOZAKI of Ellicott City, and Valerie L. THOMPSON of New Windsor, a step-son Rodney W. STRAIGHT of Upper Marlboro, a granddaughter Hannah R. SHINOZAKI of Frederick, a brother and sister-in-law Alvin N. "Butch" and Carol CRITZER of Melbourne, FL, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband William C. GAUSS, and her youngest brother Douglas M. CRITZER.

The final disposition of Mrs. Straight's remains is being handled by Final Journey Crematory in Woodbine. As per her stated wishes, services will be private, immediate family only.

Rest in Peace my love, you are remembered and loved.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
